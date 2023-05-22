ATLANTA — With four members of Georgia’s congressional delegation serving on either the U.S. House or Senate Agriculture Committee, Peach State lawmakers will have a lot to say about the next Farm Bill.

It was in that spirit that state Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper led a group of Georgia farm industry leaders to Washington, D.C., to advocate for priorities including crop insurance reform, an updating of “reference prices” – government-mandated minimum prices for certain crops – and stepped-up technological research.

Trending Videos