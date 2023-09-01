Behavior

Kevin Tanner, commissioner of the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, presents his budget proposal to the agency’s board during a hybrid meeting held Thursday.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

Georgia will need to build five more behavioral health crisis centers and free up about 120 additional beds in the state hospital network for people in the criminal justice system – all by 2025.

But the state must also shore up its workforce so the existing crisis beds and other resources can be fully used, especially as the new national three digit dialing code – 988 – increases demand for state services.