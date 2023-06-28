A historic broadband investment has been secured for Georgia broadband expansion as part of $42 billion awarded by the Biden administration to boost internet access nationwide.

Several members of Georgia’s congressional delegation announced Monday that the state will receive a $1.3 billion grant through a broadband program created by the bipartisan 2021 infrastructure law. On Monday, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath were among the Georgia Democrats who lauded the hefty investment as a significant step toward providing more affordable, reliable high-speed internet access to thousands of Georgians.

States Newsroom reporter Ashley Murray contributed to this report