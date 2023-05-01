Coastal Georgia's ecosystem received a relatively clean bill of health for 2022, as the state's Department of Natural Resources gave it a “B” grade in the agency's annual Ecosystem Report Card.

Four indexes were used to determine the score: sea turtle health (which includes nesting and hatching), bird health (bald eagles, wood storks and American oystercatchers), aquatic life (shrimp, red drum and blue crabs) and water quality (dissolved oxygen, fecal coliform and enterococcus).

