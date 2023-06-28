Whale

A federal agency is proposing lowering Atlantic coastal speed limits for a smaller class of vessels as it aims to reduce the chances of endangered whales being sliced by boat propellers.

 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/Special

Commercial and recreational boating and shipping interests are rallying behind a Georgia congressmen’s campaign against a federal agency’s plans to clamp down on how fast thousands of sea vessels can travel along an Atlantic coast that is home to where critically endangered right whales are struggling to survive.

The controversial proposal from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would limit watercraft between 35 and 65 feet in length to speeds no faster than 11.5 mph around the Eastern Seaboard’s shipping ports and other locations where North Atlantic right whales are at a great risk of becoming entangled in fishing nets or killed by injuries from boat propeller strikes.