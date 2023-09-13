ATLANTA — Representatives of Georgia hospitals expressed support Tuesday for streamlining the state’s certificate of need (CON) process for licensing new health-care facilities and medical services without scrapping the law entirely.

The Georgia Hospital Association has adopted a set of recommendations aimed at limiting the number of parties that can attempt to block approval of CON applications and reducing the time it takes to appeal adverse CON rulings, Anna Adams, the GHA’s executive vice president of external affairs, told members of a state House subcommittee at a hearing in Albany.