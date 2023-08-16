Republicans

The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen,” Gov. Brian Kemp posted on social media Tuesday in response to former President Donald Trump.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

The Republican state officials who were favorite targets of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 presidential election are not among those coming to the embattled GOP frontrunner’s defense.

Trump and 18 others were named as defendants in a sweeping 98-page criminal indictment handed up by a Fulton County grand jury late Monday evening alleging a massive multi-state plot to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.