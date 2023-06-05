ATLANTA – The state Senate was where the action was in the General Assembly this year either to reform or repeal Georgia’s decades-old certificate of need law (CON) governing hospitals and health-care services.

Heading into the summer, there’s every indication Republican senators will continue aggressively pursuing their push to overhaul CON or scrap it entirely. A newly created Senate study committee of senators, health-care executives and an insurance industry representative will begin meeting June 13 to look for ways to at least reform the law.