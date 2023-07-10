ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been kicked out of the conservative House Freedom Caucus after voting to raise the nation’s debt limit and making disparaging remarks about a fellow House Republican, The Daily Beast and other Washington, D.C.-based media outlets reported.

Greene, R-Rome, has aligned herself in recent months with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was opposed by many Freedom Caucus members last winter in his successful bid to become speaker after Republicans captured control of the House.