With the recent overhaul of teaching standards and ensuing approval by the Georgia Board of Education, public school teachers in the state will be focusing more on phonics and other approaches to teaching English that are supported by a vast body of research known as the “science of reading.”
The focus on phonics in education circles is making a comeback. Forty-two years ago in 1979, Frank Laubach and Gail Rice co-authored a four-level series of books entitled, “Focus on Phonics.”
Then came the education materials initially marketed in 1987 as “Hooked on Phonics.”
Although the old phrase, “there is nothing new under the sun,” may come to mind, a renewed emphasis on phonics during the early grades is clearly making a comeback based on recent decisions by state departments of education across the nation.
The Georgia Board of Education recently approved 164 pages of new standards for English language arts following an evaluation process that stretched over several months. The project involved more than 300 teachers and included input from approximately 14,000 survey respondents. The first major rewrite since 2015, it is expected to influence questions that will be included on the state-standardized Milestones tests by the 2025-26 school year.
Only 36% of Georgia third-graders scored proficient or better on the 2022 Milestones tests for English language arts. State education and other government leaders responded by making improvement in this area of academic assessment a priority.
Third grade is considered the year that reading becomes crucial for future academic success, according to many leaders in education, and the fact has been underscored in numerous studies in recent years.
A study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation determined that students who are not proficient in reading by the end of the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school than proficient readers.
As for the renewed focus on phonics, a method of teaching reading by correlating sounds with letters or groups of letters, Carrollton City Schools Director of School Improvement Karen Wild said that the new standards arrange a learning progression for students that builds from year to year, ensuring no gaps in learning.
“Literacy has always been and will continue to be a priority at Carrollton City Schools,” Wild said, “and we believe literacy skills are at the core of everything we do in life and we are grateful for the work of teachers and educators across the state who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we are supporting the learning of our students and the instructional practices of our teachers in the classroom.”
Wild noted that the city school system uses the state-mandated curriculum that is outlined in the English Language Arts Georgia Standards of Excellence.
“The district has already been working on this for vertical alignment and will realign to the new standards,” she noted, “and our teachers will receive training over the next two years prior to full implementation.”
When asked if the new changes planned in the curriculum related to the “greater focus on phonics and other approaches” that are highlighted in the new standards, Wild said that a more intentional focus will be placed on foundational skills to build good readers and writers in the elementary grades.
“This means hearing sounds, understanding that letters represent sounds, blending those sounds together to make words, putting words together to make sentences, letter formation and cursive handwriting, and then applying that knowledge to read and write,” she explained,
Wild added that upper grades will focus on studying various techniques of texts — such as storytelling, researching, building an argument, and poetry — taking what they learn from those elements to produce their own work.
