ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Investigative Division to director of the GBI.
Chris Hosey will succeed former GBI Director Mike Register on Aug. 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Investigative Division to director of the GBI.
Chris Hosey will succeed former GBI Director Mike Register on Aug. 1.
“Chris has dedicated his career to protecting the people of our state as a proud member of law enforcement,” Kemp said. “With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role.”
Hosey began his GBI career in 1987 as a narcotics agent with the agency’s Local Violators Squad. In 2001, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force.
In 2012, Hosey moved up in the organization again. As an inspector, he was in charge of various drug operations and the GBI’s Training Unit. Three years ago, he became deputy director of investigations.
Hosey received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University. He also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Register is leaving the GBI at the end of the month to become Cobb County’s director of public safety.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.