Heat Waves

People seek relief in the shade outside the Daybreak Day Resource Center in Macon during snack time as temperatures in central Georgia reach close to 100 degrees.

 Sofi Gratas/GPB News

Temperatures in Central Georgia reached close to 100 degrees this week but the “feels like” temperature was hotter. On July 20, the National Weather Service issued heat advisories for central, southwest and southeast parts of the state.

Across the U.S., physicians are warning about the risks of exhaustion and heat stroke from excessive exposure. For people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, having access to cooling shelters during the hottest parts of the day is vital.