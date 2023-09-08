The most vocal fight over former President Donald Trump’s indictment in Georgia hasn’t been between left and right, but rather amongst fringe conservatives seeking to punish the prosecutor involved and Republican leaders who say those calls are both impossible and potentially illegal.

Thursday during a press conference about Tropical Storm Idalia, Gov. Brian Kemp forcefully shot down calls from Trump and a small handful of lawmakers to call a special legislative session to either impeach or defund Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and said that while he viewed the charges as political in nature saw no reason to use a newly-created oversight panel to investigate her.