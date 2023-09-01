ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) are investing another $2 billion in the planned “Metaplant” west of Savannah, already the largest economic development project in Georgia history.
The two companies announced an expansion of the original $5.5 billion electric vehicles and battery cell manufacturing joint venture Thursday, bringing the total investment to nearly $7.6 billion and adding 400 jobs on top of the 8,100 originally planned for the next eight years.
The massive project will go a long way toward making Georgia the e-mobility capital of the U.S., Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday.
“These types of major investments ultimately go to hardworking Georgians in the form of paychecks, improved schools and infrastructure, and more,” Kemp said.
“This incremental investment in Bryan County reflects our continued commitment to create a more sustainable future powered by American workers,” added José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America.
When fully built out, the Metaplant will turn out 300,000 EVs per year. Hyundai Mobis will assemble battery packs using cells from the plant, then supply them to Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. manufacturing facilities for the production of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis EV models.
The state Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked on the project in partnership with the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, the Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program.
