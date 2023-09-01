ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) are investing another $2 billion in the planned “Metaplant” west of Savannah, already the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

The two companies announced an expansion of the original $5.5 billion electric vehicles and battery cell manufacturing joint venture Thursday, bringing the total investment to nearly $7.6 billion and adding 400 jobs on top of the 8,100 originally planned for the next eight years.