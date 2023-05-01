Bibb County Schools are seeing success in a monthslong pilot of a program aimed at empowering students to help steer food to their hungry classmates.

The program is called Helping Hands Ending Hunger. Member schools allow teams of students to collect uneaten food from school lunch trays before it hits the trash can. Food that’s safe to save is refrigerated until Friday when it’s packed into special bags and sent home with other students who are otherwise experiencing food insecurity.

