ATLANTA — Japanese probiotic beverages maker Yakult will build its second U.S. plant in Bartow County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.
The facility represents an estimated investment of $305 million and will create more than 90 new jobs. Yakult U.S.A., which was formed in 1990, built its first U.S. plant in California.
“With a reliable logistics network that connects Georgia companies with markets across the world, we continue to attract world-class companies like Yakult U.S.A.,” Kemp said. “Northwest Georgia has seen incredible growth since I took office, creating more than 11,000 jobs.”
“The state of Georgia meets our business needs in terms of the climate for our production, the logistics for the product distribution, and the positive support from the state and the county,” added Yutaka Misumi, president and CEO of Yakult U.S.A. “We believe that the new facility will be the main supplier for eastern and central U.S. markets.”
The company will be hiring full-time managers and assistants, including staff positions in human resources, machine operation and maintenance, quality control, and warehousing.
Yakult plants provide free tours to the public, teaching visitors about the health benefits of probiotics.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked in partnership with the Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority, the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power to bring Yakult to Georgia.
The plant is expected to begin operations in 2026.
