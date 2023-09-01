A recent study by McKinsey finds women are one and a half times more likely to be impacted by artificial intelligence job replacement.
The study finds women are more likely to work in jobs such as office support and customer service, which could shrink by about 3.7 million and 2.0 million jobs, respectively, by 2030. Women of color and those in low-wage jobs will feel the effects most deeply.
Pandemic-era job trends are likely to continue, according to the study. Declines in food services, customer service and sales, office support and production work could account for almost 10 million, or more than 84% of the 12 million occupational shifts McKinsey expects by 2030.
Author Eliza VanCort, who writes about women in the workforce, said removing barriers to training could help mitigate the problem of AI taking over jobs going forward.
“As a society right now, we need to focus on making sure that women get higher education, get training, and that it is accessible for them," she said. "So, for example, if you are a mother, you can't just go get [job] training. You're also going to need child support."
Women who work in jobs that require more training and education may be less likely to be forced to switch jobs because of AI replacement.
The McKinsey study said 8.6 million occupational shifts took place from 2019 through 2022. With 12 million occupational shifts in the next decade, the study predicts that the total number of transitions through 2030 could be 25% higher than projected two years ago.
The Georgia Budget and Policy institute says women make up nearly half of the work force in Georgia, but a pay gap persists, especially for women of color.
