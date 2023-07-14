ATLANTA — The U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail following the death of an inmate covered in lice and filth.
“People held in jails and prisons do not surrender their constitutional and civil rights at the jailhouse door,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said during a news conference Thursday.
“Civil rights protections are particularly important for the vulnerable, including those who are in the control and custody of the government,” added Ryan Buchanan, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
Clarke said the Justice Department also will look into credible allegations that the jail is structurally unsafe, that violence resulted in three homicides last year as well as serious injuries, and that correctional officers are facing criminal charges for using excessive force against prisoners.
Clarke noted that 87% of the facility’s inmates are Black.
“This is a racial justice issue,” she said.
Because the inmate who died was being housed in the jail’s mental-health unit, the investigation will also examine whether Fulton County and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office discriminate against inmates with psychiatric disabilities, Clarke said.
Both Clarke and Buchanan promised a thorough and fair investigation that is being opened with no pre-determined conclusions.
If the investigation finds systemic violations, the Justice Department will notify Fulton County of corrective actions it should take, Clarke said.
Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are encouraged to contact the Justice Department at 888-473-4092 or by email at fultoncountyjail@usdoj.gov.
