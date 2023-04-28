ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a series of bills aimed at helping to fill the new jobs created by a wave of economic development in Georgia.

“The demand for a well-educated and skilled workforce has never been higher than it is today,” Kemp said Thursday during a signing ceremony on the campus of West Georgia Technical College in Newnan. “I am proud to sign legislation that will streamline access to opportunity and help us fill the record-breaking number of jobs on their way to Georgia.”

Trending Videos