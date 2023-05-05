ATLANTA — Local elections offices in Georgia will not be allowed to receive private donations under controversial legislation Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Wednesday.

Senate Bill 222, which the General Assembly’s Republican majorities passed along party lines, was prompted by complaints that out-of-state private funds have been flowing into elections offices in large Democratic counties across the country, including a $350 million contribution by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life.

Trending Videos