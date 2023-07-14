ATLANTA – Kia will invest more than $200 million and create nearly 200 jobs at its West Point plant to produce the Korean automaker’s new electric vehicle sports-utility model, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
The EV9 will become the fifth model to be assembled at the Georgia plant since it opened in 2009, joining the Telluride, the Sorento and Sportage SUVs, and the K5 mid-size sedan. More than 40% of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. are manufactured in West Point.
“Georgia’s longstanding partnership with Kia has led to generational job creation and growth for the West Point area,” Kemp said. “This project will both bring more opportunity to hardworking Georgians and help propel the state toward our goal of becoming the e-mobility capital.”
“Like Telluride, EV9 has the potential to be another change catalyst for Kia,” added Sean Yoon, president & CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. “This will be the most innovative vehicle that we have ever built and will be a standout in the EV market and on the road.”
To date, Kia has invested more than $1.9 billion in the Peach State, and Kia Georgia is responsible for more than 14,000 plant and supplier jobs in the region.
Meanwhile, two larger electric vehicle investments are taking shape elsewhere in Georgia. Hyundai is building a $5.5 billion plant west of Savannah – the biggest economic development project in the state’s history – that will generate 8,100 jobs.
Rivian has under construction a $5 billion EV plant in the Covington area that is expected to create 7,500 jobs.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked on the Kia EV project with the West Point Development Authority, the city of West Point, Troup County, the Georgia Center of Innovation’s manufacturing and energy teams, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program.
The EV9 plant is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of next year.
