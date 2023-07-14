ATLANTA – Kia will invest more than $200 million and create nearly 200 jobs at its West Point plant to produce the Korean automaker’s new electric vehicle sports-utility model, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

The EV9 will become the fifth model to be assembled at the Georgia plant since it opened in 2009, joining the Telluride, the Sorento and Sportage SUVs, and the K5 mid-size sedan. More than 40% of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. are manufactured in West Point.