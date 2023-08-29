ATLANTA — A Korean automotive supplier will build a manufacturing facility in West Point to serve the nearby Kia plant and other automakers, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.
Daesol Ausys will invest $72 million in the project and create more than 140 jobs.
“West Point has become an automotive capital in its own right, and we are excited that Daesol Ausys will join other innovators in Harris County,” Kemp said. “Our state’s automotive industry employs over 50,000 hardworking Georgians and will continue to grow as e-mobility suppliers choose all corners of the state for the jobs of the future.”
Daesol Ausys, established in 2017, specializes in designing and manufacturing electric vehicle motor and interior components and accessories. It serves as a key supplier for Kia Georgia, Hyundai Motor Group – which is building a huge EV manufacturing plant west of Savannah – and General Motors.
The new Daesol Ausys plant will produce luggage boards and luggage covers, with operations due to begin late next year.
“We’re committed to delivering world-class services that exceed our clients’ requirements and expectations,” said Min Ho Kwon, the company’s CEO. “We are very excited about this project in the Northwest Harris Business Park and look forward to continuing the partnership with the state of Georgia and Harris County.”
The state Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked on the project in partnership with the Harris County Commission, Harris County Development Authority, city of West Point, Georgia Power, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program.
