ATLANTA — A Korean manufacturer of construction materials will build its first U.S. plant in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Duckshin Housing will invest more than $15 million in a plant in Athens that will create more than 100 jobs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTA — A Korean manufacturer of construction materials will build its first U.S. plant in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Duckshin Housing will invest more than $15 million in a plant in Athens that will create more than 100 jobs.
The addition of Duckshin brings the number of new jobs the state has helped bring to Athens-Clarke County since 2019 to more than 3,400 and the amount of investment in that community to more than $900 million, Kemp said.
“We’re proud to welcome Duckshin Housing as the latest job creator in this growing list as we continue to bring opportunity to all parts of the state,” he said.
Duckshin Housing, established in 1980, produces architectural deck plates and frames made of galvanized steel and rebars.
“Construction companies of all sizes need new types of well-designed and efficiently made deck plates for workers to work safely from,” said Myung Hwan Kim, Duckshin’s chairman. “By coming to Athens, we can be closer to growing and new construction projects in Georgia and all states of the U.S.”
Construction of the new plant is expected to begin later this year. Once the plant is completed, the company will be hiring welders, machine operators, forklift drivers, and other operational workers.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked to attract Duckshin to the Peach State, in partnership with the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and Georgia EMC.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.