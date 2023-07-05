ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans have sought to go their own way in expanding Medicaid coverage for more than a decade since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed by a Democratic Congress gave states that right.

Now, the “Georgia-centric” version of Medicaid expansion is about to take flight. The new Georgia Pathways program, a more limited expansion of Medicaid than its federal counterpart, is taking effect this weekend.