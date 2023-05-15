ATLANTA — A manufacturer of materials for the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles will invest $800 million in a plant in Southwest Georgia that will create more than 400 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

Chicago-based Anovion Technologies supplies premium synthetic graphite, the largest battery material used in EVs by mass, exceeding copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium. The new 1.5-million-square-feet plant in Bainbridge will be the first of its size and scale in North America.

