ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. R-Rome, is proving to be the most prolific campaign fundraiser by far among Georgia’s congressional delegation.

The conservative firebrand raised $1.7 million toward her bid for a third term in the House during the first half of this year, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission. That dwarfs the $604,158 raised during the first six months of 2023 by Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, the closest total to Greene’s haul.