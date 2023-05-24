ATLANTA — The Memorial Day holiday weekend kicks-off the beginning of the busy summer travel season across Georgia and the nation. As motorists begin making travel arrangements, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) reminds drivers to plan their trips carefully and to remember to make safety a priority. 

This year’s holiday travel period begins Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m., and ends Monday, May 29, at 11:59 p.m. Troopers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash. 

