100922b00 Praters Mill

Visitors enjoy pleasant weather at the Prater’s Mill Country Fair in Dalton, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

 Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Millions of dollars worth of facility improvements are coming to Northwest Georgia from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Democrats in Congress in 2021.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced the grants recently as part of a statewide package of about $225 million for 142 projects.