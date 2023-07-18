River Cruises

The American Queen docks in Tunica, Mississippi, May 28, 2023, for a final stop before docking in Memphis on Memorial Day.

 Keely Brewer/Daily Memphian

A decade after the Mississippi River’s overnight cruise industry’s comeback, the three companies running the river are expanding itineraries, adjusting their fleets to meet fluctuating demand and eyeing new customer bases, all while river towns make moves to support the industry’s return to the waterway.

For a few hours on a balmy evening just before Memorial Day, hundreds of cruise-goers sprawled across Tunica, Mississippi. Some crossed the gangway and made a right for a Mississippi River museum; others headed inland for a brief stop at the casinos that put the area on the map.