Members of a national anti-abortion religious organization called Operation Save America are in Atlanta this week to protest at a local abortion clinic and to discuss new strategies for achieving a national prohibition on abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

Operation Save America began as Operation Rescue in 1986 and became more well known in 1994 under the leadership of Philip “Flip” Benham, a fundamentalist Christian who split from Operation Rescue and changed the organization’s name to Operation Save America. Operation Rescue was infamous throughout the 1980s for leading the movement to obstruct access to abortion clinics, sometimes by chaining themselves to equipment or blocking doors with parked cars. Over the course of a decade, the movement attracted thousands of protesters in cities all over the U.S., often leading to mass arrests. It also attracted a small and violent wing of protesters who threatened doctors, destroyed clinic property and firebombed clinics.