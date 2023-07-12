ATLANTA — A Washington, D.C.-based group chaired by longtime Republican activist Bill Kristol is doubling down on an ad campaign taking former President Donald Trump to task for his handling of classified documents.

The Republican Accountability Project (RAP) launched a $500,000 ad campaign this week airing on Fox News and CNN in swing states including Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin, as well as nationally on digital platforms. The new campaign brings the group’s spending thus far to $2 million.