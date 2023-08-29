ATLANTA — An anti-Donald Trump Republican political action committee has launched a six-figure ad campaign following Trump’s indictment in Fulton County on racketeering charges.
The 60-second TV ad, sponsored by the Republican Accountability Project, will run this week on Fox News and in the Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Phoenix markets, all with the heaviest concentrations of voters in the swing states of Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona.
The ad, entitled “Trump Rap Sheet,” shows footage depicting Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, falsify business documents to cover up hush money payments to an ex-porn actress, and illegally retain classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
It features the mugshot taken of Trump at the Fulton County Jail last week in the same frame with the words “91 felonies,” the number of charges lodged against the former president in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Georgia.
“In America, the rule of law still matters,” the narrator says in the ad. “No one is above the law.”
The campaign also features a billboard in Midtown Manhattan’s Times Square listing the 91 felony charges next to Trump’s mugshot.
While Trump faces a series of upcoming criminal trials, he continues to hold a huge lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
