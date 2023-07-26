Powell Building

The Powell Building on the Central State Hospital campus is shown.

 Courtesy of The Union-Recorder

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While a new documentary chronicles the unique history of Central State Hospital, its creators believe that it can also serve as an important component in mental health discussions that are very much relevant today.

“Central State Hospital: An Oral History” is a film by Daniel McDonald, Stephen Price Jr. and Joe Windish that has been more than a decade in the making. Its origins trace back to 2009, when the U.S. Justice Department reached a settlement agreement with the state regarding conditions at Georgia’s seven psychiatric hospitals that led to major changes in the way the state operates its mental health care services.