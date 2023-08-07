ATLANTA — Facing a chronic shortage of physicians in mostly rural South Georgia, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), which already had a branch campus in Gwinnett County, launched Georgia’s first medical school south of Macon in 2019.

In May, PCOM South Georgia graduated its first class of 51 doctoral students. A new class of 59 first-year students will arrive at the Moultrie campus this month.