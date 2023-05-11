ATLANTA — Lawyers representing environmental groups and manufacturers asked the state Public Service Commission's Energy Committee (PSC) Thursday to reject an agreement letting Georgia Power recover 100% of higher fuel costs incurred during the last two years from customers.

The PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy staff and the Atlanta-based utility agreed last month on a plan that would allow Georgia Power to recover $2.1 billion in higher fuel costs primarily due to an increase in natural gas prices. That would raise the average residential customer’s bill by $15.90 a month.

