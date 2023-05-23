ROSWELL — First responders, law enforcement officers, and teachers looking to buy a home for the first time would get help from the federal government under legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

The HELPER (Homes for Every Local Protect, Educator, and Responder) Act would establish a one-time home-loan program under the Federal Housing Administration that would help eligible first-time home buyers overcome front-end financial hurdles that otherwise would make purchasing a home unaffordable, including eliminating down payments. It is modeled after a home-loan program aimed at veterans.

