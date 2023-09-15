ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has reiterated his call for the state to reject permits for a planned titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp.

“This is a unique natural resource, a blackwater swamp … a site for recreation, outdoor education, and tourism,” Ossoff, D-Ga., said late last week during an event sponsored by the Georgia River Network. “It’s something to keep, a sacred place.”