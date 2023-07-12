ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has removed veteran Republican political operative Nick Ayers from the state Board of Natural Resources, citing an oversupply of board members from Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

In an executive order Kemp issued late last week, he pointed to a provision in Georgia’s Constitution that no more than two members of the board can come from the same congressional district. Including Ayers, three of the 19 board members were from the 5th District, which includes the heart of metro Atlanta.