ATLANTA — The Port of Brunswick handled more than 723,500 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo during the fiscal year that ended June 30, an all-time high and an increase of 18% over the previous fiscal year.
Most of that record volume was imports, which were up 24% in fiscal 2023, compared to a 7% increase in exports.
“The Port of Brunswick achieved strong growth in the import and export of heavy machinery, while auto manufacturers’ improved microchip supply also meant an increase in vehicles,” said Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority.
On the other hand, units of containerized cargo handled by the ports of Savannah and Brunswick declined by 6.7% during the last fiscal year from the record high set in fiscal 2022.
However, when compared to the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019, containerized cargo volume was up by 20%. The ports’ compound annual growth rate in container units since fiscal 2019 is 4.7%.
“Georgia ports’ steady long-term growth is thanks to outstanding customer service and superior global connections,” ports authority board Chairman Kent Fountain said.
Another highlight of the last fiscal year was record trade at the authority’s Appalachian Regional Port near Chatsworth.
The inland terminal handled its highest volumes ever, with 33,700 rail lifts, an increase of more than 18% over fiscal 2022.
