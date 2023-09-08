ATLANTA — A Georgia-based recycled paper and packaging company will build a new production facility in the portion of Warner Robins in Peach County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
Pratt Industries will invest more than $120 million in the project, which will create more than 125 jobs.
“Expansions like this account for more than 70% of last year’s economic development projects,” Kemp said. “[They] are a testament to our business-friendly and partnership approach as we bring more opportunity for hardworking Georgians.”
Based in Atlanta, Pratt Industries is the fifth-largest corrugated packaging company in the nation and the largest privately owned producer of 100% recycled containerboard in the world.
“We’re committed to the great state of Georgia. In fact, Georgia is where our company began,” said Anthony Pratt, global executive chairman for Pratt Industries. “We are excited to expand our operations in the region.”
The new factory will be Pratt’s 13th site in Georgia and bring the company’s investment in the state to more than $800 million. Pratt will now have more than 2,100 employees on its payroll in Georgia and 11,700 nationwide.
The state Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team partnered with Georgia Power and the Development Authority of Peach County on the project.
The plant is expected to begin operations late next year.
