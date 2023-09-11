ATLANTA — If the special grand jury Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis assembled to investigate illegal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election had gotten its way, the case would have cast an even broader net than last month’s indictment.

The special grand jury recommended 39 indictments rather than the 19 defendants — including former President Donald Trump — now facing state racketeering charges, according to the special grand jury’s final report, most of which was under seal for months before being released Friday.