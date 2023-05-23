ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, Tuesday became the first elected official from Georgia to endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

“Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, our union has suffered,” McCormick said in his formal endorsement announcement of DeSantis. “The southern border is a wreck, crime is overrunning our cities, and our energy policy empowers Communist China, [which] pollutes the world more than anyone else.

