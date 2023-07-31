Savannah park officials have signaled a clear favorite in the city's search for a new name to bestow upon a historic town square that — for more than 170 years until late 2022 — had honored former Vice President John C. Calhoun, an avowed supporter of slavery.

The city's Park and Tree Commission voted Tuesday to recommend a slate of five names to Savannah City Council, led by the nine-member board's top vote-getter: Susie King Taylor, a Black educator who served as an Army nurse for the Union during the Civil War.