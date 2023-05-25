Green anole lizards are native to the southeastern U.S., but they thrive particularly well in Georgia and South Carolina along the Savannah River that runs from the foothills to the coast.

The species Anolis carolinensis can grow to more than six inches long and is characterized by its neon green body color, which changes to brown in times of stress. The lizard is also known for its pigmented neck skin, which becomes bright red or pink when males expand a 'dewlap' — an air pouch similar to a pelican's throat pouch—to mark their territory.

