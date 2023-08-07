ATLANTA — An Americus lawyer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

William McCall Calhoun Jr., 60, was convicted in March in a bench trial in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.