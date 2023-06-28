ATLANTA — A program of grants and loans for infrastructure improvements run by the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) has awarded $17.3 million to help fund seven projects across Georgia.
The authority’s board voted Monday to approve grants and loans from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) to four cities, two counties and a community improvement district.
“Georgia is in the midst of a second industrial revolution, and as a result, the need to further build out our infrastructure has never been greater,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, the SRTA’s board chairman. “Thanks to SRTA, this year we were able to fund all of the rural projects that submitted an application for this statewide program.
“With these substantial awards, we are paving the way for economic growth, expanded opportunities, and seamless mobility for all hardworking Georgians, regardless of their zip code.”
The largest loan, more than $4.9 million, a record since the GTIB was launched in 2010, went to Pike County to resurface Brushy Creek Road from city hall to McCranie Road. The award also included a grant of nearly $1 million.
A $4.7 million loan, the second largest in the program’s history, went to the city of Lilburn for a series of road improvements aimed at improving access to Lawrenceville Highway.
The city of Woodstock will receive more than $2.3 million in grants and loans to widen Town Lake Parkway from Mill Street to just east of Interstate 575 to increase access to the city’s downtown.
The Buckhead Community Improvement District is getting a $2 million GTIB loan to help fund a series of pedestrian, bicycle, streetscape and traffic improvements along Lenox Road from Piedmont Road to Phipps Boulevard.
More than $900,000 in grants and loans will go to the city of Colquitt to resurface and widen 4th Street from Main Street to MLK Jr. Street.
Monroe County will receive nearly $800,000 to replace the Old Brent Road Bridge, which has been closed since last year due to structural failure.
The tiny community of Twin City in Emanuel County is getting $600,000 to realign a three-way intersection at Washington Road and Janice Drive into a four-way, signalized intersection.
The GTIB has awarded $200 million in grants and loans since its inception, investing in projects with a combined value of more than $1 billion.
