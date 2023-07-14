Woke Words

The Georgia Professional Standards Commission voted to remove “woke” words from teacher training standards for multiple classroom subjects.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

The group tasked with training Georgia’s teachers voted unanimously and without discussion Thursday to eliminate more “woke” words from educator preparation standards.

This month’s changes will affect future teachers of subjects including science, math, English, history, economics, family and consumer science, physical education, dance, English as a second language, special education and gifted classes.