ATLANTA — A veteran administrator with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is the agency’s new commissioner. The state Board of Natural Resources voted Tuesday to promote Walter Rabon to the top post. Rabon has been serving as interim commissioner since the beginning of July, when Mark Williams left the DNR to become executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority. Rabon began his career with the DNR in 1993 as a conservation ranger and worked his way up through the agency’s Law Enforcement Division. He served there as a major before being promoted to deputy commissioner.
“Throughout his many years of service … Walter Rabon has dedicated himself to the mission of protecting hardworking Georgians and their ability to enjoy our outdoor spaces,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday. “I look forward to DNR’s continued success ensuring our state is a good steward of its natural resources as he continues to lead the department.”
