ATLANTA — More than $225 million in federal pandemic relief funding will be used to finance 142 neighborhood improvements including parks and sidewalks across Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week.

Grants of up to $2.2 million will go to eligible nonprofits and local governments in low-income census tracts to improve or maintain recreational facilities or for park or sidewalk repairs needed due to increased wear and tear on outdoor public infrastructure during the pandemic.

