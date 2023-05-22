ATLANTA — More than $225 million in federal pandemic relief funding will be used to finance 142 neighborhood improvements including parks and sidewalks across Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week.
Grants of up to $2.2 million will go to eligible nonprofits and local governments in low-income census tracts to improve or maintain recreational facilities or for park or sidewalk repairs needed due to increased wear and tear on outdoor public infrastructure during the pandemic.
“With our partners on both the local and state levels, we’ve prioritized helping Georgia’s communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach,” Kemp said Thursday. “We’re investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal.”
Forty-nine of the 142 projects are receiving $2.2 million grants, including improvements to May Park in Augusta, construction of an aquatic center in Baldwin County, additions and renovations at the Butts County Senior Center, and revitalization of Faison Park in the city of Oxford.
