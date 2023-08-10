ATLANTA — State tax collections posted a double-digit increase last month compared to July of last year, mostly driven by gasoline and other motor fuels taxes.

Tax receipts in July – the first month of fiscal 2024 – rose by 13.1% over July 2022, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Thursday. Of $289.3 million in additional revenues, $179.5 million was due to the reinstatement of the state tax on motor fuels.